“God of Carnage” Running at Mescal Hornbeck Community Center on Weekends March 8th through March 24th

“God of Carnage,” by Yasmina Reza, translated from French to English by Christopher Hampton, was first published in 2008 and around then won The Olivier Award and the Tony Award for Best Play. It was adapted into a film, with the title shorted to “Carnage.” in 2011.

“God of Carnage” is about two sets of parents - the son of one couple has hurt the son of the other couple at a public park. The parents meet to discuss the matter and as the evening goes on, the parents become increasingly childish and the meeting devolves into chaos.

“God of Carnage,” produced by Performing Arts of Woodstock, will run weekends tomorrow, March 8 through March 24 at the Mescal Hornbeck Community Center in Woodstock, New York.

Shelley Wyant directs for Performing Arts of Woodstock and joins us along with actors Aimee Trumbore and Maria Elena Maurin.