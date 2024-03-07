© 2024
The Roundtable

“God of Carnage” Running at Mescal Hornbeck Community Center on Weekends March 8th through March 24th

By Sarah LaDuke
Published March 7, 2024 at 11:25 AM EST

“God of Carnage,” by Yasmina Reza, translated from French to English by Christopher Hampton, was first published in 2008 and around then won The Olivier Award and the Tony Award for Best Play. It was adapted into a film, with the title shorted to “Carnage.” in 2011.

“God of Carnage” is about two sets of parents - the son of one couple has hurt the son of the other couple at a public park. The parents meet to discuss the matter and as the evening goes on, the parents become increasingly childish and the meeting devolves into chaos.

“God of Carnage,” produced by Performing Arts of Woodstock, will run weekends tomorrow, March 8 through March 24 at the Mescal Hornbeck Community Center in Woodstock, New York.

Shelley Wyant directs for Performing Arts of Woodstock and joins us along with actors Aimee Trumbore and Maria Elena Maurin.

Sarah LaDuke
Sarah has been a public radio producer for over fifteen years. She grew up in Saranac Lake, New York where she worked part-time at Pendragon Theatre all through high school and college. She graduated from UAlbany in 2006 with a BA in English and started at WAMC a few weeks later as a part-time board-op in the control room. Through a series of offered and seized opportunities she is now the Senior Contributing Producer of The Roundtable and Producer of The Book Show. During the main thrust of the Covid-19 pandemic shut-down, Sarah hosted a live Instagram interview program "A Face for Radio Video Series." On it, Sarah spoke with actors, musicians, comedians, and artists about the creative activities they were accomplishing and/or missing.
See stories by Sarah LaDuke
