Big Gay Hudson Valley presents two performances of Claybourne Elder’s “I Want to Be Bad” - a nationally sold-out touring concert this weekend – Saturday, March 9 at Old Dutch Church in Kingston, New York and Sunday, March 10 at The Linda - WAMC’s Performing Arts Studio in Albany, New York.Clay currently plays John Adams on HBO’s hit series "The Gilded Age" and was most recently seen on Broadway in the Tony Award-winning revival of "Company" starring Patti Lupone and Katrina Lenk.

Listen • 17:26