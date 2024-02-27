© 2024
The Roundtable

Jessica Hooten Wilson's "Flannery O'Connor's: Why Do the Heathen Rage"

By Joe Donahue
Published February 27, 2024 at 11:12 AM EST

When celebrated American novelist and short story writer Flannery O'Connor died at the age of thirty-nine in 1964, she left behind an unfinished third novel titled "Why Do the Heathen Rage"? It was deemed unpublishable. For the past ten-plus years, Jessica Hooten Wilson has explored the 378 pages of material.

Wilson that decade transcribed, organized, and compiled everything from the novel to take a glimpse into what O'Conner planned to publish. She introduces O'Connor's novel to the public for the first time and imagines what directions as well as themes O'Connor might have taken.

Jessica Hooten Wilson is Fletcher Jones Endowed Chair of Great Books at Pepperdine University, author, professor, and speaker. We welcome Jessica Hooten Wilson to the RT.

Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
