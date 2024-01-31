© 2024
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Roundtable

Augmented reality book "Voidopolis" by Kat Mustatea

By Joe Donahue
Published January 31, 2024 at 10:50 AM EST
Voidopolis-official-cover.jpg
MIT Press

"Voidopolis" is a digital performance about loss and memory presented as an augmented reality book with a limited lifespan by Kat Mustatea.

Kat Mustatea is a transmedia playwright and artist known for language and performance works that enlist absurdity, hybridity, and the computational uncanny to dig deeply into what it means to be human. Her TED Talk, about puppets and AI, takes a novel approach to the meaning of machines making art.

Charlotte Kent, PhD, is Associate Professor of Visual Culture and Program Director of Visual and Critical Studies at Montclair State University. She is coeditor, with Katherine Guinness, of Contemporary Absurdities, Existential Crises, and Visual Art (Intellect Books). She is an Editor at Large for the Brooklyn Rail with a monthly column on Art & Technology, and contributor to many arts magazines and academic journals about contemporary art and digital culture. In 2023, she was the inaugural Scholar-in-Residence at NXT Museum, where she cocurated with Jesse Damiani the 2023 RealTime exhibit, Lilypads: Mediating Exponential Systems. She is a graduate of the CUNY Graduate Center, St. John's College, Phillips Academy Andover, and the Writer's Institute.

Tags
The Roundtable digitalartdante
Stay Connected
Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
See stories by Joe Donahue
Related Content
Load More