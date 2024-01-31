Augmented reality book "Voidopolis" by Kat Mustatea

"Voidopolis" is a digital performance about loss and memory presented as an augmented reality book with a limited lifespan by Kat Mustatea.

Kat Mustatea is a transmedia playwright and artist known for language and performance works that enlist absurdity, hybridity, and the computational uncanny to dig deeply into what it means to be human. Her TED Talk, about puppets and AI, takes a novel approach to the meaning of machines making art.

Charlotte Kent, PhD, is Associate Professor of Visual Culture and Program Director of Visual and Critical Studies at Montclair State University. She is coeditor, with Katherine Guinness, of Contemporary Absurdities, Existential Crises, and Visual Art (Intellect Books). She is an Editor at Large for the Brooklyn Rail with a monthly column on Art & Technology, and contributor to many arts magazines and academic journals about contemporary art and digital culture. In 2023, she was the inaugural Scholar-in-Residence at NXT Museum, where she cocurated with Jesse Damiani the 2023 RealTime exhibit, Lilypads: Mediating Exponential Systems. She is a graduate of the CUNY Graduate Center, St. John's College, Phillips Academy Andover, and the Writer's Institute.