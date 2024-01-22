Musicians of Ma’alwyck - Hilary Tann Tribute Concert

Hilary Tann Tribute Concert celebrates the work of the composer, who chaired the music department at Union College for decades, cultivated many aspiring young composer’s careers, and left a remarkable body of compositions herself.

Hilary’s work as a composer, while celebrated in her native Wales, has been undeservedly underperformed in America. Her music draws its inspiration from both Welsh lore and American landscapes, including the Adirondack mountains.

Musicians of Ma’alwyck’s concerts this weekend seeks to showcase music from throughout Hilary’s composition career. We welcome Ann-Marie Barker Schwartz and fellow Musician of Ma’alwyck Norman Thibodeau for a preview.