The Roundtable

Musicians of Ma’alwyck - Hilary Tann Tribute Concert

By Joe Donahue
Published January 22, 2024 at 11:15 AM EST
Hilary Tann tribute concert artwork

Hilary Tann Tribute Concert celebrates the work of the composer, who chaired the music department at Union College for decades, cultivated many aspiring young composer’s careers, and left a remarkable body of compositions herself.

Hilary’s work as a composer, while celebrated in her native Wales, has been undeservedly underperformed in America. Her music draws its inspiration from both Welsh lore and American landscapes, including the Adirondack mountains.

Musicians of Ma’alwyck’s concerts this weekend seeks to showcase music from throughout Hilary’s composition career. We welcome Ann-Marie Barker Schwartz and fellow Musician of Ma’alwyck Norman Thibodeau for a preview.

Musicians of Ma'alwyck
Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
