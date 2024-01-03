1/3/24 RT Panel

The Roundtable Panel: a daily open discussion of issues in the news and beyond. Today's panelists are attorney and former NY 19 Congressman John Faso, Dean of the College of Emergency Preparedness, Homeland Security and Cybersecurity at the University at Albany Robert Griffin, Tetherless World Chair of Computer, Web and Cognitive Sciences and Founding Director of the Future of Computing Institute at RPI Jim Hendler, and Executive Director of The Legal Aid Society of Northeastern New York Nic Rangel.