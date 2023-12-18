© 2023
The Roundtable

Catskill Winter Solstice Stroll 2023

By Sarah LaDuke
Published December 18, 2023 at 11:33 AM EST

This year the winter solstice falls on Thursday, December 21, officially kicking off winter in the Northern Hemisphere. At the winter solstice, the sun at noon is at its lowest point in our the sky, and the time from sunrise to sunset is shortest for the year. This is why the winter solstice is sometimes called the “shortest day” of the year — as in, the day with the least amount of daylight hours, and the longest night.

The sun played a pivotal role in early humanity’s timekeeping and spiritual traditions, which is why many cultures across history hold festivals in honor of the winter solstice. To this day, elements of our modern holiday traditions — firelight, decorations, gathering with friends and family — have their roots in ancient observances that honored the year’s longest night.

The Catskill Winter Solstice Stroll will celebrate the shortest night of the year by closing Main Street in Catskill, New York to traffic to offer attendees a leisurely walk through illuminated pathways, adorned with twinkling lights and seasonal charm. There will be live music, warm refreshments, and community.

Shelly Pulver - founder and president of Cultivate Catskill; Pim Zeegers who, with his husband Gert, have brought their Euro-style to Catskill with cafe/gallery/shop called Citiot. Pim heads the Catskill Merchants Coalition; and children's book author Hudson Talbotta who's been on the Round Table several times over the years w/ Joe talking about his books. Hudson is a volunteer with Cultivate Catskill.

Sarah LaDuke
Sarah has been a public radio producer for over a decade. She grew up in Saranac Lake, New York where she worked part-time at Pendragon Theatre all through high school and college. She graduated from UAlbany in 2006 with a BA in English and started at WAMC a few weeks later as a part-time board-op in the control room. Through a series of offered and seized opportunities she is now the Senior Contributing Producer of The Roundtable and Producer of The Book Show.
