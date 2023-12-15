12/15/23 RT Panel - Live at The Linda - 2023 in Review
The Roundtable Panel: a daily open discussion of issues in the news and beyond. Today's panelists are UAlbany Lecturer in Africana Studies Jennifer Burns, Siena College Professor of Comparative Politics Vera Eccarius-Kelly, Publisher Emeritus of The Daily Freeman Ira Fusfeld, Siena College Professor of Economics Aaron Pacitti, Vice President for Editorial Development at the New York Press Association Judy Patrick, Director of The Legal Aid Society of Northeastern New York Nic Rangel, former Associate Editor of the Times Union Mike Spain, and investment banker on Wall St. Mark Wittman.