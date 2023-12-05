"Girl from the North Country" at Proctors 12/5-12/10

Written and directed by celebrated playwright Conor McPherson and featuring Tony Award-winning orchestrations by Simon Hale, "Girl From the North Country" reimagines 20 legendary songs of Bob Dylan as they’ve never been heard before. The National Tour of “Girl from the North Country” is at Proctors in Schenectady, NY tonight through Sunday, December 10.

Actor John Schiappa, who plays Nick Laine in the tour, joins us.

John Schiappa's Bio:

Broadway: GFTNC, The Other Place, Take Me Out, Rocky, Wicked, Assassins, Jekyll & Hyde, Blood Brothers, Women on the Verge… Starlight Express, Off-Broadway/regional: Joan of Arc: Into the Fire, Diner. TV/film: “Equalizer” “The Good Fight,” “The Americans,” “L&O,” Stray Dolls.