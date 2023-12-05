© 2023
The Roundtable

"Girl from the North Country" at Proctors 12/5-12/10

By Sarah LaDuke
Published December 5, 2023 at 11:33 AM EST

Written and directed by celebrated playwright Conor McPherson and featuring Tony Award-winning orchestrations by Simon Hale, "Girl From the North Country" reimagines 20 legendary songs of Bob Dylan as they’ve never been heard before. The National Tour of “Girl from the North Country” is at Proctors in Schenectady, NY tonight through Sunday, December 10.

Actor John Schiappa, who plays Nick Laine in the tour, joins us.

John Schiappa's Bio:
Broadway: GFTNC, The Other Place, Take Me Out, Rocky, Wicked, Assassins, Jekyll & Hyde, Blood Brothers, Women on the Verge… Starlight Express, Off-Broadway/regional: Joan of Arc: Into the Fire, Diner. TV/film: “Equalizer” “The Good Fight,” “The Americans,” “L&O,” Stray Dolls.

Sarah LaDuke
Sarah has been a public radio producer for over a decade. She grew up in Saranac Lake, New York where she worked part-time at Pendragon Theatre all through high school and college. She graduated from UAlbany in 2006 with a BA in English and started at WAMC a few weeks later as a part-time board-op in the control room. Through a series of offered and seized opportunities she is now the Senior Contributing Producer of The Roundtable and Producer of The Book Show.
  • The Roundtable
    If Samantha Bee isn't one of your favorite women, then we don't know what to do with you
    Sarah LaDuke
    Samantha Bee is currently on tour with a new live show “Your Favorite Woman: The Joy of Sex Education” and she’ll be at The Bardavon in Poughkeepsie, New York on Friday, November 17 and at The Mahaiwe in Great Barrington, Massachusetts on Saturday, November 18.
  • Artwork for world premiere of "Penelope" at HVSF
    The Roundtable
    Reaching out and waiting: Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festival presents the world premiere of "Penelope"
    Sarah LaDuke
    The world premiere of “Penelope” a new musical about Penelope, the wife of Odysseus, begins performances this weekend at Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festival in Garrison, New York. It runs there through September 17 and will continue its journey with a production at Signature Theatre in Washington D.C. next Spring.In this telling, the famously patient spouse is fed up and has some things she wants to say. With a glass of bourbon in hand, she takes the microphone to chronicle those twenty years waiting for her husband to return to the small island kingdom of Ithaca.“Penelope” features music and lyrics by Alex Bechtel with a book by Bechtel, Grace Mclean and Eva Steinmetz. Steinmetz also directs. Actor Tatiana Wechsler plays the title character. Alex Bechtel and Tatiana Wechsler join us.
  • Adam Chanler-Berat & Mary Testa in "A New Brain"
    The Roundtable
    Adam Chanler-Berat and Mary Testa in "A New Brain" - presented by Barrington Stage Company and The Williamstown Theatre Festival
    Sarah LaDuke
    “A New Brain” was produced off-Broadway in 1998 and an incredible production is currently running on Barrington Stage Company’s Boyd-Quinson Mainstage in Pittsfield, Massachusetts, presented in association with the Williamstown Theatre Festival. Broadway stars Adam Chanler-Berat and Mary Testa play Gordon Schwinn and The Mother.
  • The Roundtable
    Glenn Davis in Rajiv Joseph's "King James" at MTC
    Sarah LaDuke
    Actor, producer, and current Co-Artistic Director at Steppenwolf Theatre in Chicago Glenn Davis joined us to talk about Rajiv Joseph's "King James," directed by Kenny Leon. The play is having its New York debut as Manhattan Theatre Club presents Steppenwolf Theatre Company and Center Theatre Group's "King James” off-Broadway at City Center.
  • Larissa Fasthorse and Sarah LaDuke
    The Roundtable
    Playwright Larissa FastHorse's Broadway debut "The Thanksgiving Play"
    Sarah LaDuke
    "The Thanksgiving Play" is a New York Times Critic Pick now running on Broadway at The Helen Hayes Theatre directed by Tony Award Winner Rachel Chavkin and starring D'Arcy Carden, Katie Finneran, Scott Foley, and Chris Sullivan as four adults attempting to create a politically correct and culturally sensitive school Thanksgiving Pageant.The satire is written by Larrissa FastHorse, a member of Sicangu Lakota Nation, award winning writer and current MacArthur Fellow. "The Thanksgiving Play" is her Broadway debut.
  • Alli Mauzey, Victoria Clark, and Steven Boyer in KIMBERLY AKIMBO
    The Roundtable
    Steven Boyer and Alli Mauzey in "Kimberly Akimbo" on Broadway
    Sarah LaDuke
    The Broadway musical “Kimberly Akimbo” features a book and lyrics by Pulitzer Prize winner David Lindsay-Abaire, music by Tony Award winner Jeanine Tesori, and direction by award-winning director Jessica Stone. Actors Steven Boyer and Alli Mauzey join us.
