Erin Harkes' comedy special release show at UPH

By Joe Donahue
Published November 30, 2023 at 11:45 AM EST
Artwork for Erin Harkes "Women Aren't Funny" album release show

Erin Harkescelebrates the release of her first video special (and second album) on Wednesday, December 6 at a special comedy concert event at Universal Preservation Hall in Saratoga Springs, New York.

Oft voted “Best Local Comedian”, Harkes celebrates the release of the new album as a part of her monthly series: “Women Aren’t Funny at UPH!” Erin will shows clips from the special and then will perform an entirely new set of material.

Having found great comfort in front of an audience she was able to make this transition smoothly. In a very short amount of time she achieved much local success and has since performed nearly every major club in NYC and in Toronto and Montreal. She is also a regular feature at Funny Bone Comedy Clubs across the country.

The Roundtable comedystand-up comedianstand-up comedyerin harkesUPHUniversal Preservation Hallcaffe lena
Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
See stories by Joe Donahue
