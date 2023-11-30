Erin Harkes' comedy special release show at UPH

Erin Harkescelebrates the release of her first video special (and second album) on Wednesday, December 6 at a special comedy concert event at Universal Preservation Hall in Saratoga Springs, New York.

Oft voted “Best Local Comedian”, Harkes celebrates the release of the new album as a part of her monthly series: “Women Aren’t Funny at UPH!” Erin will shows clips from the special and then will perform an entirely new set of material.

Having found great comfort in front of an audience she was able to make this transition smoothly. In a very short amount of time she achieved much local success and has since performed nearly every major club in NYC and in Toronto and Montreal. She is also a regular feature at Funny Bone Comedy Clubs across the country.