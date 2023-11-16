© 2023
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Roundtable

11/16/23 RT Panel

Published November 16, 2023 at 9:00 AM EST
mic. in studio

The Roundtable Panel: a daily open discussion of issues in the news and beyond. Today's panelists are Tetherless World Professor of Computer, Web and Cognitive Sciences at RPI and Director of the RPI-IBM Artificial Intelligence research collaboration Jim Hendler, Advance Lead for the White House and former Chief of Staff for State Senator Michelle Hinchey and former Assistant County Executive for Pat Ryan, Anna Markowitz, Vice President for Editorial Development at the New York Press Association Judy Patrick, and Wall Street Investment Banker Mark Wittman.

Tags
The Roundtable rt panelRoundtable panelJames Hendlerjudy patrickMark Wittmananna markowitz
Stay Connected
Related Content
  • mic. in studio
    The Roundtable
    11/14/23 RT Panel
    The Roundtable Panel: a daily open discussion of issues in the news and beyond. Today's panelists are public policy and communications expert Theresa Bourgeois, Albany Country District Attorney David Soares, and former Associate Editor of the Times Union Mike Spain.
  • mic. in studio
    The Roundtable
    11/13/23 RT Panel
    The Roundtable Panel: a daily open discussion of issues in the news and beyond. Today's panelists are UAlbany Lecturer in Africana Studies Jennifer Burns, Albany Law School Professor of Law, Director of The Justice Center, and Director of Immigration Law Clinic Sarah Rogerson, and political consultant and lobbyist Libby Post.
  • The Roundtable
    If Samantha Bee isn't one of your favorite women, then we don't know what to do with you
    Sarah LaDuke
    Samantha Bee is currently on tour with a new live show “Your Favorite Woman: The Joy of Sex Education” and she’ll be at The Bardavon in Poughkeepsie, New York on Friday, November 17 and at The Mahaiwe in Great Barrington, Massachusetts on Saturday, November 18.
  • Artwork for Vir Das: Mind Fool World Tour
    The Roundtable
    Vir Das: Mind Fool Tour at The Egg 11/18
    Joe Donahue
    Comedian Vir Das will bring his "Mind Fool" Tour to The Egg in Albany, New York on November 18. It comes as his new special, "Landing" is currently streaming on Netflix and was just nominated for a 2023 International Emmy for “Best Comedy.”
  • Jim Brickman - Fall 2023 tour artwork
    The Roundtable
    Jim Brickman at UPH 11/17 presenting “HITS LIVE! with A Little Bit of Christmas”
    Joe Donahue
    Jim Brickman is the best-selling solo pianist of our time, earning 21 number-one albums, 32 Top 20 radio hits and two Grammy nominations and next, he’ll be in the Great Hall at Universal Preservation Hall in Saratoga Springs at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, November 17.Jim Brickman will present to the crowd with his uplifting, “HITS LIVE! with A Little Bit of Christmas” concert. The Grammy-nominated songwriter gets up close and personal in this intimate setting with his hit songs “Love of My Life” “Valentine” and “Angel Eyes” plus a few holiday favorites like “The Gift.”
  • mic. in studio
    The Roundtable
    11/15/23 RT Panel
    The Roundtable Panel: a daily open discussion of issues in the news and beyond. Today's panelists are Chief of Staff and Vice President for Strategy and Policy at Bard College Malia DuMont, Siena College Professor of Comparative Politics Vera Eccarius-Kelly, and Dean of the College of Emergency Preparedness, Homeland Security and Cybersecurity at the University at Albany Robert Griffin.
Load More