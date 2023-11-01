© 2023
The Roundtable

Trauma surgeon and professor Dr. Brian H. Williams' "The Bodies Keep Coming"

By Joe Donahue
Published November 1, 2023 at 11:14 AM EDT

Trauma surgeon and professor Dr. Brian H. Williams has seen it all: gunshot wounds, stabbings, and traumatic brain injuries. In “The Bodies Keep Coming,” Williams ushers us into the trauma bay, where the wounds of a national emergency amass.

As a Harvard-trained physician, Williams learned to keep his head down and his scalpel ready. As a Black man, he learned to swallow the rage when patients told him to take out the trash. Just days after the tragic police shootings of two Black men, Williams tried to save the lives of police officers shot in Dallas in the deadliest incident for US law enforcement since 9/11.

Thrust into the spotlight in a nation that loves feel-good stories about heroism more than hard truths about racism, Williams came to rethink everything he thought he knew about medicine, injustice, and what true healing looks like. Williams narrates not only the events of that night in 2016, but the grief and anger of a Black doctor on the front lines of trauma care.

