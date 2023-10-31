© 2023
The Roundtable

Book Picks - Oblong Books

By Sarah LaDuke
Published October 31, 2023 at 11:12 AM EDT

This week's Book Picks come from Suzanna Hermans of Oblong Books in Millerton and Rhinebeck, New York.

List:
Rouge by Mona Awad
My Roommate Is a Vampire by Jenna Levine
By the Sea by Abdulrazak Gurnah
My Life as a Prayer: A Multifaith Memoir by Elizabeth Cunningham (event 11/7)
The Rediscovery of America: Native Peoples and the Unmaking of U.S. History by Ned Blackhawk (virtual event 11/9)
Crossings: How Road Ecology Is Shaping the Future of Our Planet by Ben Goldfarb (event 11/21)
Adia Kelbara and the Circle of Shamans by Isi Hendrix
I Am Kavi by Thushanthi Ponweera

Sarah LaDuke
Sarah has been a public radio producer for over a decade. She grew up in Saranac Lake, New York where she worked part-time at Pendragon Theatre all through high school and college. She graduated from UAlbany in 2006 with a BA in English and started at WAMC a few weeks later as a part-time board-op in the control room. Through a series of offered and seized opportunities she is now the Senior Contributing Producer of The Roundtable and Producer of The Book Show.
