Book Picks - Oblong Books
This week's Book Picks come from Suzanna Hermans of Oblong Books in Millerton and Rhinebeck, New York.
List:
Rouge by Mona Awad
My Roommate Is a Vampire by Jenna Levine
By the Sea by Abdulrazak Gurnah
My Life as a Prayer: A Multifaith Memoir by Elizabeth Cunningham (event 11/7)
The Rediscovery of America: Native Peoples and the Unmaking of U.S. History by Ned Blackhawk (virtual event 11/9)
Crossings: How Road Ecology Is Shaping the Future of Our Planet by Ben Goldfarb (event 11/21)
Adia Kelbara and the Circle of Shamans by Isi Hendrix
I Am Kavi by Thushanthi Ponweera