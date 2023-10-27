© 2023
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Roundtable

Cameron McWhirter and Zusha Elinson present the true story of the AR-15

By Joe Donahue
Published October 27, 2023 at 11:33 AM EDT
"American Gun" book cover
FSG

In the 1950s, an obsessive firearms designer named Eugene Stoner invented the AR-15 rifle in a California garage. High-minded and patriotic, Stoner sought to devise a lightweight, easy-to-use weapon that could replace the M1s touted by soldiers in World War II. What he did create was a lethal handheld icon of the American century.

In "American Gun," the veteran Wall Street Journal reporters Cameron McWhirter and Zusha Elinson track the AR-15 from inception to ubiquity.

Tags
The Roundtable gungun salesgun violenceGun LawGun ControlAR-15mass shooting
Stay Connected
Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
See stories by Joe Donahue
Related Content
  • Book cover for "A Man of Two Faces"
    The Roundtable
    "A Man of Two Faces" by Viet Thanh Nguyen
    Joe Donahue
    With insight, humor, formal invention, and lyricism, in "A Man of Two Faces" Viet Thanh Nguyen rewinds the film of his own life. He expands the genre of personal memoir by acknowledging larger stories of refugeehood, colonization, and ideas about Vietnam and America, writing with his trademark sardonic wit and incisive analysis, as well as a deep emotional openness about his life as a father and a son. This interview was recorded on October 4.
  • mic. in studio
    The Roundtable
    10/26/23 RT Panel
    The Roundtable Panel: a daily open discussion of issues in the news and beyond. Today's panelists are Albany’s Chief City Auditor Dorcey Applyrs, Publisher Emeritus of The Daily Freeman Ira Fusfeld, Executive Director of The Legal Aid Society of Northeastern New York Nic Rangel, and former Associate Editor of the Times Union Mike Spain.
  • U.S. Congressman Pat Ryan
    The Roundtable
    Congressional Corner with Pat Ryan
    Ian Pickus
    It has been a rudderless few weeks in the House.In today’s Congressional Corner, Pat Ryan, a Democrat from New York’s 18th district, speaks with WAMC’s Ian Pickus. This interview was recorded October 23.
  • Artwork for BraVa!
    The Roundtable
    8th Annual BraVa! Fundraiser for the YWCA of the Greater Capital Region
    Sarah LaDuke
    BraVa! is a fundraiser to support YWCA of the Greater Capital Region. Now in its 8th year – BraVa! provides new bras and binders to those in need. This year’s event will take place Thursday, November 9th from 6 - 8:30pm.To tell us more we welcome YWCA of the Greater Capital Region Executive Director Starletta Renée, Jamie Crouse, Director of Development and Marketing for the YWCA-GCR, and Marion Roach Smith, YWCA-GCR volunteer and co-creator of BraVa!
Load More