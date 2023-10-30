When Nina Roosevelt was just seven years old, her family moved from California to live with her grandmother at the small cottage, Val-Kill, in Hyde Park, New York. It was at Val-Kill Farm that Nina shared her childhood years with her remarkable grandmother Eleanor Roosevelt, the woman who would change her life.

"Growing Up Roosevelt: A Granddaughter's Memoir of Eleanor Roosevelt" gives an intimate picture of life at Val-Kill as well as Nina's wide-ranging experiences traveling as a teenager with her grandmother. Included are portraits of the family, staff, famous friends, people in need, and world leaders as disparate as Nikita Khrushchev and John F. Kennedy.

There is a sold-out book event at Upstate Films in Rhinebeck, New York on Sunday, November 4th at 2 p.m. The event is now being livestreamed. You can find out more about registration at ervk.org.

