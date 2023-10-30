© 2023
The Roundtable

A granddaughter's memoir of Eleanor Roosevelt

By Joe Donahue
Published October 30, 2023 at 11:10 AM EDT
When Nina Roosevelt was just seven years old, her family moved from California to live with her grandmother at the small cottage, Val-Kill, in Hyde Park, New York. It was at Val-Kill Farm that Nina shared her childhood years with her remarkable grandmother Eleanor Roosevelt, the woman who would change her life.

"Growing Up Roosevelt: A Granddaughter's Memoir of Eleanor Roosevelt" gives an intimate picture of life at Val-Kill as well as Nina's wide-ranging experiences traveling as a teenager with her grandmother. Included are portraits of the family, staff, famous friends, people in need, and world leaders as disparate as Nikita Khrushchev and John F. Kennedy.

There is a sold-out book event at Upstate Films in Rhinebeck, New York on Sunday, November 4th at 2 p.m. The event is now being livestreamed. You can find out more about registration at ervk.org.

Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
