The Roundtable

10/12/23 RT Panel

Published October 12, 2023 at 9:00 AM EDT
mic. in studio

The Roundtable Panel: a daily open discussion of issues in the news and beyond. Today's panelists are Partner with the Albany law firm of Whiteman Osterman & Hanna Cianna Freeman-Tolbert, Publisher Emeritus of The Daily Freeman Ira Fusfeld, and Vice President for Editorial Development at the New York Press Association Judy Patrick.

This morning's panel was abbreviated so we could spend time talking about our Food Pantries for the Capital District Locked Box/Fund Drive partnership.

