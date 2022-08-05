Alex Edelman's "Just for Us" at Williamstown Theater Festival

Taking to the Main Stage at Williamstown Theater Festival, Alex Edelman's "Just For Us," takes the audience through hilarious anecdotes from Alex Edelman’s life. After a string of anti-Semitic abuse is directed at Edelman online, he decides to covertly attend a gathering of White Nationalists in New York City and comes face to face with the people behind the keyboards. The result is a hair-raising encounter that gives "Just For Us" its title and final, jaw-dropping twist.