Alex Edelman's "Just for Us" at Williamstown Theater Festival

Published August 5, 2022 at 11:45 AM EDT
Taking to the Main Stage at Williamstown Theater Festival, Alex Edelman's "Just For Us," takes the audience through hilarious anecdotes from Alex Edelman’s life. After a string of anti-Semitic abuse is directed at Edelman online, he decides to covertly attend a gathering of White Nationalists in New York City and comes face to face with the people behind the keyboards. The result is a hair-raising encounter that gives "Just For Us" its title and final, jaw-dropping twist.

Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
