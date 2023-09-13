9/13/23 RT Panel

The Roundtable Panel: a daily open discussion of issues in the news and beyond. Today's panelists are public policy and communications expert Theresa Bourgeois.

Preceptor in Public Speaking for the Faculty of Arts and Sciences at Harvard University Terry Gipson. Homeland Security and Cybersecurity at the UAlbany Robert Griffin. Editor at large/columnist/editorial writer, Times Union Jay Jochnowitz, Executive Director of The Legal Aid Society of Northeastern New York Nic Rangel. Joe Donahue hosts

