16-year incumbent Domenic Sarno finishes first in five-way Springfield, Mass. preliminary mayoral race; City Councilor Justin Hurst also advances to November.
The Roundtable

9/13/23 RT Panel

Published September 13, 2023 at 9:00 AM EDT
mic. in studio

The Roundtable Panel: a daily open discussion of issues in the news and beyond. Today's panelists are public policy and communications expert Theresa Bourgeois.
Preceptor in Public Speaking for the Faculty of Arts and Sciences at Harvard University Terry Gipson. Homeland Security and Cybersecurity at the UAlbany Robert Griffin. Editor at large/columnist/editorial writer, Times Union Jay Jochnowitz, Executive Director of The Legal Aid Society of Northeastern New York Nic Rangel. Joe Donahue hosts

Related Content
  • mic. in studio
    The Roundtable
    9/8/23 RT Panel
    The Roundtable Panel: a daily open discussion of issues in the news and beyond. Today's panelists are Former EPA Regional Administrator, President of Beyond Plastics and faculty member at Bennington College Judith Enck, President and CEO of The Business Council of New York State Heather Mulligan, Albany County District Attorney David Soares, and Director, Actor and Educator Kristen van Ginhoven.
  • mic. in studio
    The Roundtable
    9/7/23 RT Panel
    The Roundtable Panel: a daily open discussion of issues in the news and beyond. Today's panelists are investigative journalist and visiting professor at UAlbany Rosemary Armao, immigration attorney and Partner with the Albany law firm of Whiteman Osterman & Hanna Cianna Freeman-Tolbert, and Publisher Emeritus of The Daily Freeman Ira Fusfeld.
  • mic. in studio
    The Roundtable
    9/6/23 RT Panel
    The Roundtable Panel: a daily open discussion of issues in the news and beyond. Today's panelists are Siena College Professor of Comparative Politics Vera Eccarius-Kelly, former NY 19 Congressperson and attorney John Faso, political consultant and lobbyist Libby Post.
  • mic. in studio
    The Roundtable
    9/12/23 RT Panel
    The Roundtable Panel: a daily open discussion of issues in the news and beyond. Today's panelists are Investigative Reporter and visiting professor at UAlbany Rosemary Armao. Chairman of Capital District Latinos Dan Irizarry. The Empire Report's J.P. Miller. Former Times Union Editor Mike Spain. Sarah LaDuke hosts.
