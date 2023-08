Berkshire native, producer, digital music maker, and erstwhile stand-up comedian McQueen Adams will be at Studio 9 on the Porches Inn campus in North Adams, Massachusetts this Saturday and Sunday evenings, performing new songs and bits for those in attendance. The shows will be recorded as McQueen’s next album “Touch” and he’ll be joined by a cadre of comedy-and-creep adjacent characters - as embodied by artists and friends who seem very happy to be on his unique artistic journey with him.

