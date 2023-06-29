© 2023
The Roundtable

Opera Saratoga's 2023 season at UPH

By Joe Donahue
Published June 29, 2023 at 11:25 AM EDT
Artwork for Opera Saratoga 2023 season
Provided
/
operasaratoga.org

Opera Saratoga’s 2023 summer festival season will be anchored in the heart of Saratoga Springs. They are excited to be partnering with Universal Preservation Hall this season for their Main Stage performances.

Opera Saratoga’s summer season includes: Don Pasquale, A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder, and The Selfish Giant – all to be performed at Universal Preservation Hall, 25 Washington Street in Saratoga Springs, NY.

The season will also feature concert performances in the beloved Spa Little Theatre, The Mansion of Saratoga, and at Caffè Lena.

To tell us more – we welcome Mary Birnbaum, General and Artistic Director for Opera Saratoga.

Joe Donahue
Joe Donahue
