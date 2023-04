Columbia County Habitat for Humanity has served local low-income individuals and families for 30 years by building 25 homes in six local communities and providing critical repair and accessibility improvements in many more. Founded in 1993, Columbia County Habitat is celebrating its 30th anniversary in 2023 and has adopted a progressive growth strategy to help address the lack of affordable housing in the area. The anniversary will be marked by several community events throughout the year culminating in a 30th Anniversary Celebration to be held in September.

