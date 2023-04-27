© 2023
1078x200-header-mic.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Roundtable-web_0.jpg
The Roundtable

"The Earth Transformed" by Peter Frankopan

By Joe Donahue
Published April 27, 2023 at 11:30 AM EDT
Book cover for: Peter Frankopan - The Earth Transformed
Knopf
/

Global warming is one of the greatest dangers mankind faces today. Even as temperatures increase, sea levels rise, and natural disasters escalate, our current environmental crisis feels difficult to predict and understand. But climate change and its effects on us are not new. In a bold narrative that spans centuries and continents, Peter Frankopan argues that nature has always played a fundamental role in the writing of history.

Frankopan's new book is "The Earth Transformed: An Untold History."

Tags
The Roundtable earthearth dayearth sciencehistoryclimate crisis
Stay Connected
Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
See stories by Joe Donahue
Related Content
  • Mary Louise Kelly's new book is called "It. Goes. So. Fast."
    The Roundtable
    "It. Goes. So. Fast." by NPR's Mary Louise Kelly
    Joe Donahue
    Mary Louise Kelly has been reporting for NPR for nearly two decades and is now cohost of All Things Considered. She has also written suspense novels, Anonymous Sources and The Bullet, and is the author of articles and essays that have appeared in the New York Times, the Atlantic, the Washington Post, and the Wall Street Journal, among numerous other publications.Her new book is "It. Goes. So. Fast.: The Year of No Do-Overs."
  • Artwork for "Dig"
    The Roundtable
    Harbinger Theatre/Circle Theatre Players present Theresa Rebeck's "Dig"
    Joe Donahue
    Harbinger Theatre is back. In collaboration with Circle Theatre Players and Sand Lake Center for The Arts, they will put on a production of ‘Dig’ by Theresa Rebeck, running from the 21 to the 30 of April.A dying plant shop in a dying neighborhood receives a visitor from the past: Megan, the neighborhood screw-up, who made a suicide attempt after a terrible tragedy. Roger, the store owner, wants nothing to do with this situation, but Megan is improbably clinging to life. Can a soul beyond saving be saved? A play about courage, redemption, and photosynthesis.Joining us this morning – we welcome: Patrick White – Harbinger Theatre co-founder and Director of “Dig” and Actors Laura Graver who plays Megan and Adam Coons who plays Roger.
  • Microphone in radio studio
    The Roundtable
    4/19/23 RT Panel
    The Roundtable Panel: a daily open discussion of issues in the news and beyond. Today's panelists are WAMC’s Alan Chartock, public policy and communications expert Theresa Bourgeois, Dean of the College of Emergency Preparedness, Homeland Security and Cybersecurity at the University at Albany Robert Griffin, and Vice President for Editorial Development at the New York Press Association Judy Patrick.
  • Alli Mauzey, Victoria Clark, and Steven Boyer in KIMBERLY AKIMBO
    The Roundtable
    Steven Boyer and Alli Mauzey in "Kimberly Akimbo" on Broadway
    Sarah LaDuke
    The Broadway musical “Kimberly Akimbo” features a book and lyrics by Pulitzer Prize winner David Lindsay-Abaire, music by Tony Award winner Jeanine Tesori, and direction by award-winning director Jessica Stone. Actors Steven Boyer and Alli Mauzey join us.
  • mic. in studio
    The Roundtable
    4/18/23 RT Panel
    The Roundtable Panel: a daily open discussion of issues in the news and beyond. Today's panelists are WAMC's Alan Chartock, investigative journalist and UAlbany and RPI adjunct professor Rosemary Armao, The Empire Report’s J.P. Miller, and former Associate Editor of The Times Union Mike Spain.
  • Book covers for titles listed on this post
    The Roundtable
    Book Picks - The Golden Notebook
    Joe Donahue
    James Conrad and Jackie Kellachan from The Golden Notebook in Woodstock, NY join us with this week's Book Picks.
Load More