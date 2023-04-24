Fifty years ago, Secretariat, a horse so brilliantly fast and powerful that many of his records still stand, completed his historic Triple Crown victory. Secretariat's rider was Ron Turcotte, a master of his craft who grew up as one of 14 children in the small lumberjack town of Drummond, New Brunswick.

Four other Turcottes - Noel, Rudy, Roger and Yves - followed their older brother onto North American racetracks and into the winner's circle. "The Turcottes: The Remarkable Story of a Horse Racing Dynasty" by Curtis Stock is the story of this family's journey from their little corner of the woods to the top of the thoroughbred racing world.