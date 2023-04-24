© 2023
1078x200-header-mic.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Roundtable-web_0.jpg
The Roundtable

"The Turcottes: The Remarkable Story of a Horse Racing Dynasty" by Curtis Stock

By Joe Donahue
Published April 24, 2023 at 11:33 AM EDT
Book cover for The Turcottes by Curtis Stock
Firefly Books

Fifty years ago, Secretariat, a horse so brilliantly fast and powerful that many of his records still stand, completed his historic Triple Crown victory. Secretariat's rider was Ron Turcotte, a master of his craft who grew up as one of 14 children in the small lumberjack town of Drummond, New Brunswick.

Four other Turcottes - Noel, Rudy, Roger and Yves - followed their older brother onto North American racetracks and into the winner's circle. "The Turcottes: The Remarkable Story of a Horse Racing Dynasty" by Curtis Stock is the story of this family's journey from their little corner of the woods to the top of the thoroughbred racing world.

Tags
The Roundtable horse racingSports
Stay Connected
Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
See stories by Joe Donahue
Related Content
  • mic. in studio
    The Roundtable
    4/21/23 RT Panel - Earth Day Edition
    We mark Earth Day 2023 with some of the most impressive minds working on climate change issues today. Joining us for the discussion: WAMC's Alan Chartock, Former EPA Regional Administrator Judith Enck, Award-winning author, activist, and educator Bill McKibben, Pulitzer Prize–winning author of "The Sixth Extinction," Elizabeth Kolbert, and contributing editor at Rolling Stone, where he has covered climate change for more than a decade, Jeff Goodell.
  • Book cover for "Symphony of Secrets" by Brendan Slocumb
    The Roundtable
    "Symphony of Secrets" by Brendan Slocumb
    Joe Donahue
    Fresh off his successful debut and Good Morning America Book Club pick “The Violin Conspiracy,” Brendan Slocumb is back with his next classical music mystery – “Symphony of Secrets.”
  • Book cover for "The Possibility of Life: Science, Imagination, and Our Quest for Kinship in the Cosmos"
    The Roundtable
    "The Possibility of Life" by Jaime Green
    One of the most powerful questions humans ask about the cosmos is: Are we alone? While the science behind this inquiry is fascinating, it doesn’t exist in a vacuum. It is a reflection of our values, our fears, and most importantly, our enduring sense of hope.In "The Possibility of Life," acclaimed science journalist Jaime Green traces the history of our understanding, from the days of Galileo and Copernicus to our contemporary quest for exoplanets.
Load More