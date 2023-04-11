"In Our Shoes: On Being a Young Black Woman in Not-So "Post-Racial" America" by Brianna Holt

In Malcolm X’s famous 1962 address, “Who Taught You to Hate Yourself?” he stated: “The most disrespected person in America is the Black woman. The most unprotected person in America is the Black woman. The most neglected person in America is the Black woman.”

These words are central to Brianna Holt’s new book, “In Our Shoes: On Being a Young Black Woman in Not-So "Post-Racial" America.”

Throughout several essays, Holt details the systems and structures that continue to give truth to X’s words more than half a century later and how we might dismantle them to afford Black women and girls a safer, freer, more equitable future.

Brianna Holt is a reporter who covers identity, race, and culture and she joins us.