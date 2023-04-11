Ashley Alexandra in the National Tour of "Tootsie" at Proctors 4/11-4/16

Tootsie, the musical comedy based on the 1982 film of the same name, is visiting Proctors in Schenectady now through Sunday. This Tony-Award winning show shines a light on society's treatment of women and the trouble with show business.

The show tells the story of Michael Dorsey, a talented but difficult actor who struggles to find work until one show-stopping act of desperation lands him the role of a lifetime.

This morning we we meet Ashley Alexandra who plays Julie Nichols – an actor who Michael – as Dorothy – falls for.