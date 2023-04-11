© 2023
1078x200-header-mic.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Roundtable-web_0.jpg
The Roundtable

Ashley Alexandra in the National Tour of "Tootsie" at Proctors 4/11-4/16

By Joe Donahue
Published April 11, 2023 at 11:25 AM EDT
Tootsie logo
Provided

Tootsie, the musical comedy based on the 1982 film of the same name, is visiting Proctors in Schenectady now through Sunday. This Tony-Award winning show shines a light on society's treatment of women and the trouble with show business.

The show tells the story of Michael Dorsey, a talented but difficult actor who struggles to find work until one show-stopping act of desperation lands him the role of a lifetime.

This morning we we meet Ashley Alexandra who plays Julie Nichols – an actor who Michael – as Dorothy – falls for.

Tags
The Roundtable musical theaterproctorsnational tourbroadway
Stay Connected
Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
See stories by Joe Donahue
Related Content
  • mic. in studio
    The Roundtable
    4/11/23 RT Panel
    The Roundtable Panel: a daily open discussion of issues in the news and beyond. Today's panelists are WAMC’s Alan Chartock, investigative journalist and adjunct professor at UAlbany and RPI Rosemary Armao, research professor and Stuart Rice Honorary Chair at the University of Massachusetts Amherst’s College of Information and Computer Sciences (CICS) and Faculty Associate at the Berkman Klein Center for Internet and Society at Harvard University Fran Berman, and former Associate Editor of the Times Union Mike Spain.
  • lifepath-logo.png
    The Roundtable
    LifePath’s Third Age Achievement Awards Award Celebration & Luncheon 4/28
    Joe Donahue
    For 70 years, LifePath has been dedicated to serving the senior community in the Capital Region by offering programs and services that advocate for independence, engagement, and overall well-being to older adults and their caregivers.
  • Ruben Studdard and Clay Aiken
    The Roundtable
    Ruben Studdard and Clay Aiken begin Twenty: The Tour at Troy Savings Bank Music Hall
    Joe Donahue
    Ruben Studdard and Clay Aiken are reuniting 20 years after captivating audiences during their run on the second season of Fox's "American Idol" in 2003. Both plucked from the relative obscurity of their hometowns and the south. The pair quickly became audience favorites. instrumental in helping propel idol to the top of the Nielsen ratings nearly tripling the viewership of the previous season and securing its place as one of the most consequential TV series in American history. Their new tour "Twenty" will kick-off on Wednesday, April 12, at 7:30 p.m. at The Troy Savings Bank Music Hall in Troy, New York.
  • mic. in studio
    The Roundtable
    4/10/23 RT Panel
    The Roundtable Panel: a daily open discussion of issues in the news and beyond. Today's panelists are WAMC's Alan Chartock, investigative journalist and UAlbany and RPI adjunct professor, Chief of Staff and Vice President for Strategy and Policy at Bard College Malia DuMont, Tetherless World Chair of Computer, Web and Cognitive Sciences and Founding Director of the Future of Computing Institute at RPI Jim Hendler, and political consultant and lobbyist Libby Post.
  • Congressman Pat Ryan
    The Roundtable
    Congressional Corner with Pat Ryan
    Republicans are flexing their muscles with their House majority. In today’s Congressional Corner, Democrat Pat Ryan of New York’s 18th district speaks with WAMC’s Alan Chartock.
Load More