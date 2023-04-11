4/11/23 RT Panel

Recently appointed Co-Producing Artistic Directors James Barry and Tara Franklin have announced Chester Theatre Company's 2023 season, the first under their direction. Barry and Franklin are known for their award-winning work on the Town Hall Theatre stage, and they are now heading the organization and programming works for Chester audiences.The season embraces a range of humor and heart and includes works by MacArthur Fellow and Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Annie Baker; Pulitzer Prize finalist Rajiv Joseph; and Loy A. Webb and Peter Sinn Nachtrieb.

Listen • 16:56