The Roundtable

4/11/23 RT Panel

Published April 11, 2023 at 9:00 AM EDT
mic. in studio

The Roundtable Panel: a daily open discussion of issues in the news and beyond. Today's panelists are WAMC’s Alan Chartock, investigative journalist and adjunct professor at UAlbany and RPI Rosemary Armao, research professor and Stuart Rice Honorary Chair at the University of Massachusetts Amherst’s College of Information and Computer Sciences (CICS) and Faculty Associate at the Berkman Klein Center for Internet and Society at Harvard University Fran Berman, and former Associate Editor of the Times Union Mike Spain.

Related Content
  • chestertheatrecompany-summer2023.jpg
    The Roundtable
    Chester Theatre Company 2023 season preview
    Joe Donahue
    Recently appointed Co-Producing Artistic Directors James Barry and Tara Franklin have announced Chester Theatre Company's 2023 season, the first under their direction. Barry and Franklin are known for their award-winning work on the Town Hall Theatre stage, and they are now heading the organization and programming works for Chester audiences.The season embraces a range of humor and heart and includes works by MacArthur Fellow and Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Annie Baker; Pulitzer Prize finalist Rajiv Joseph; and Loy A. Webb and Peter Sinn Nachtrieb.
  • mic. in studio
    The Roundtable
    4/7/23 RT Panel
    The Roundtable Panel: a daily open discussion of issues in the news and beyond. Today's panelists are WAMC's Alan Chartock, Albany’s Chief City Auditor Dorcey Applyrs, investigative journalist and UAlbany and RPI adjunct professor, public policy and communications expert Theresa Bourgeois, and Chairman of Capital District Latinos Dan Irizarry.
  • matthewdesmond-povertybyamerica-crown.jpg
    The Roundtable
    "Poverty, by America" by Pulitzer Prize winner Matthew Desmond
    Joe Donahue
    In "Poverty, by America," acclaimed sociologist Matthew Desmond draws on history, research, and original reporting to show how affluent Americans knowingly and unknowingly keep poor people poor.
  • "Got Your Number" is the latest book from Mike Greenberg of ESPN.
    The Roundtable
    ESPN's Mike Greenberg on "Got Your Number," the NBA playoffs, new MLB rules, and the Jets
    Ian Pickus
    ESPN's Mike Greenberg is the co-author of the new book “Got Your Number: The Greatest Sports Legends and the Numbers They Own.”
  • Book cover for titles listed on this post
    The Roundtable
    Book Picks - The Open Door Bookstore
    Joe Donahue
    This week's Book Picks from Lily Bartels at The Open Door Bookstore and Gift Gallery in Schenectady, New York.
  • mic. in studio
    The Roundtable
    4/4/23 RT Panel
    The Roundtable Panel: a daily open discussion of issues in the news and beyond. Today's panelists are WAMC’s Alan Chartock, investigative journalist and RPI adjunct professor Rosemary Armao, Diplomat in residence at Bard College Frederic Hof, and former Associate Editor of the Times Union Mike Spain.
