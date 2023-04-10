Ruben Studdard and Clay Aiken begin Twenty: The Tour at Troy Savings Bank Music Hall

Ruben Studdard and Clay Aiken are reuniting 20 years after captivating audiences during their run on the second season of Fox's "American Idol" in 2003. Both plucked from the relative obscurity of their hometowns and the south. The pair quickly became audience favorites. instrumental in helping propel idol to the top of the Nielsen ratings nearly tripling the viewership of the previous season and securing its place as one of the most consequential TV series in American history.

Over 38 million viewers tuned in to hear the results of more than 124 million votes cast during their finale, making it the most watched Idol episode in history and the highest rated regularly-scheduled live non-sporting television episode of the 21st century.

Combined, they have recorded 12 albums, sold more than 8 million albums worldwide, toured the country 14 times, and started together on Broadway.

Their new tour "Twenty" will kick-off on Wednesday, April 12, at 7:30 p.m. at The Troy Savings Bank Music Hall in Troy, New York.