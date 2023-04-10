LifePath’s Third Age Achievement Awards Award Celebration & Luncheon 4/28

For 70 years, LifePath has been dedicated to serving the senior community in the Capital Region by offering programs and services that advocate for independence, engagement, and overall well-being to older adults and their caregivers.

They have grown into a multi-service agency with a mission to help older adults remain active and independent in the homes and communities they love. Their core services include: Home Delivered Meals, Congregate Dining for food security and isolation prevention, social adult day, service referral, and caregiver support.

Executive Director of LifePath NY Holly Cargill-Cramer joins us this morning.

LifePath presents an evening of music and dining with “A Tribute to Patsy Cline” on April 20th at the Cohoes Senior Center.

LifePath’s Third Age Achievement Awards Award Celebration & Luncheon will take place on Friday, April 28 at 11:30am at Wolferts Roost Country Club.