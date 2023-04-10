© 2023
LifePath’s Third Age Achievement Awards Award Celebration & Luncheon 4/28

By Joe Donahue
Published April 10, 2023 at 11:13 AM EDT
lifepath-logo.png
Provided

For 70 years, LifePath has been dedicated to serving the senior community in the Capital Region by offering programs and services that advocate for independence, engagement, and overall well-being to older adults and their caregivers.

They have grown into a multi-service agency with a mission to help older adults remain active and independent in the homes and communities they love. Their core services include: Home Delivered Meals, Congregate Dining for food security and isolation prevention, social adult day, service referral, and caregiver support.

Executive Director of LifePath NY Holly Cargill-Cramer joins us this morning.

LifePath presents an evening of music and dining with “A Tribute to Patsy Cline” on April 20th at the Cohoes Senior Center.

LifePath’s Third Age Achievement Awards Award Celebration & Luncheon will take place on Friday, April 28 at 11:30am at Wolferts Roost Country Club.

Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
