"A Fever in the Heartland: The Ku Klux Klan’s Plot to Take Over America, and the Woman Who Stopped Them" by Timothy Egan
"A Fever in the Heartland: The Ku Klux Klan’s Plot to Take Over America, and the Woman Who Stopped Them" by the Pulitzer and National Book Award-winning author Timothy Egan chronicles the gripping story of the Ku Klux Klan’s rise to power not in the old Confederacy, but the West and the Heartland of America in an age characterized as a time of Gatsby frivolity, The Roaring Twenties—The Jazz Age.