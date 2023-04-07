© 2023
"A Fever in the Heartland: The Ku Klux Klan’s Plot to Take Over America, and the Woman Who Stopped Them" by Timothy Egan

By Joe Donahue
Published April 7, 2023 at 11:13 AM EDT
Book cover for "A Fever in the Heartland" by Timothy Egan
Viking
/

"A Fever in the Heartland: The Ku Klux Klan’s Plot to Take Over America, and the Woman Who Stopped Them" by the Pulitzer and National Book Award-winning author Timothy Egan chronicles the gripping story of the Ku Klux Klan’s rise to power not in the old Confederacy, but the West and the Heartland of America in an age characterized as a time of Gatsby frivolity, The Roaring Twenties—The Jazz Age.

Ku Klux Klan Racism violence
Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
