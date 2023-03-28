© 2023
The Roundtable

3/28/23 RT Panel

Published March 28, 2023 at 9:00 AM EDT
mic. in studio

The Roundtable Panel: a daily open discussion of issues in the news and beyond. Today's panelists are WAMC's Alan Chartock, investigative journalist and Adjunct Professor at UAlbany and RPI Rosemary Armao, research professor and Stuart Rice Honorary Chair at the University of Massachusetts Amherst’s College of Information and Computer Sciences (CICS) and Faculty Associate at the Berkman Klein Center for Internet and Society at Harvard University Fran Berman, and former Associate Editor of the Times Union Mike Spain.

