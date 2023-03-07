Book Picks - Chatham Bookstore
Sharon Weinberg and Amy Zimmerman from Chatham Bookstore in Chatham, New York join us with this week's Book Picks.
List:
- Shrines of Gaiety by Kate Atkinson
- The Mitford Affair by Marie Benedict
- The Years by Annie Ernaux
- Sam by Allegra Goodman
- I Have Some Questions for You by Rebecca Makkai
- Wayward Lives, Beautiful Experiments: Intimate Histories of Riotous Black Girls, Troublesome Women, and Queer Radicals by Saidiya Hartman
- The Exceptions: Nancy Hopkins, MIT, and the Fight for Women in Science by Kate Zernike
- Faltas: Letters to Everyone in My Hometown Who Isn't My Rapist by Cecilia Gentili