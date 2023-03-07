© 2023
The Roundtable

Book Picks - Chatham Bookstore

By Sarah LaDuke
Published March 7, 2023 at 11:13 AM EST
Sharon Weinberg and Amy Zimmerman from Chatham Bookstore in Chatham, New York join us with this week's Book Picks.

  • Shrines of Gaiety by Kate Atkinson
  • The Mitford Affair by Marie Benedict
  • The Years by Annie Ernaux
  • Sam by Allegra Goodman
  • I Have Some Questions for You by Rebecca Makkai
  • Wayward Lives, Beautiful Experiments: Intimate Histories of Riotous Black Girls, Troublesome Women, and Queer Radicals by Saidiya Hartman
  • The Exceptions: Nancy Hopkins, MIT, and the Fight for Women in Science by Kate Zernike
  • Faltas: Letters to Everyone in My Hometown Who Isn't My Rapist by Cecilia Gentili
Sarah LaDuke
Sarah has been a public radio producer for over a decade. She grew up in Saranac Lake, New York where she worked part-time at Pendragon Theatre all through high school and college. She graduated from UAlbany in 2006 with a BA in English and started at WAMC a few weeks later as a part-time board-op in the control room. Through a series of offered and seized opportunities she is now the Senior Contributing Producer of The Roundtable and Producer of The Book Show.
