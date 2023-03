“Retirement Was Fun While It Lasted.” That’s the word Arlo Guthrie, the folk troubadour who made his first stage appearance at age 13. After six decades on the road, Arlo hung up his guitar a few years ago. But now he’s getting ready to return to the stage this spring in a new format, including appearances at The Egg in Albany on April 21st and Spruce Peak Performing Arts Center in Stowe, Vermont on May 27th. The new tour is called “What’s Left Of Me.”

Listen • 23:46