The Roundtable

An update from Joseph’s House and Shelter

By Joe Donahue
Published March 17, 2023 at 10:45 AM EDT
Founded in 1983, Joseph’s House and Shelter in Troy, NY is a community-based, not for profit corporation that provides a continuum of homeless services to residents of the Capital Region.

Joseph’s House provides emergency shelter or support services to an average of 3.000 men, women and children yearly. Central to Joseph’s House mission is to provide non-judgmental services to end homelessness. The staff works to build relationships based on each guest’s and tenant’s strengths and capacities. Treating each person with dignity & respect, and promoting self-determination empowers guests and tenants to make healthier choices.

So, with these unprecedented times, Joseph’s House is working to ensure they are prepared in the face of circumstances which are devastating to the most vulnerable community members. We speak with Executive Director Kevin O'Connor.

joseph's house and shelter, kevin o'connor, homeless, unhoused people
Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
