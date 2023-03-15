Here comes the general: Marcus Choi in "Hamilton" at Proctors through 3/26

The North American tour of “Hamilton” returns to Proctor’s in Schenectady, New York tonight.

Featuring a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, R&B and Broadway, “Hamilton” has taken the story of American founding father Alexander Hamilton and created a revolutionary moment in theatre: a musical that has had a profound impact on culture, politics, and education.

With book, music, and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda and direction by Thomas Kail, “Hamilton” is based on Ron Chernow’s acclaimed biography. It has won Tony®, Grammy®, and Olivier Awards, the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, and an unprecedented special citation from the Kennedy Center Honors.

Marcus Choi’s commanding portrayal of George Washington has won him rave reviews across the country. Marcus was in the original Broadway companies of “Wicked” and the revival of “Flower Drum Song.”