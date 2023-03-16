© 2023
1078x200-header-mic.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Roundtable-web_0.jpg
The Roundtable

Upper Hudson Maple Producers Association 2023 New York Maple Weekends

By Joe Donahue
Published March 16, 2023 at 11:14 AM EDT
Upper Hudson Maple Producers logo + sugar house

New York Maple Weekends are returning for the rest of March. The event is hosted by the New York State Maple Producers Association and is funded by the New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets.

New York Maple Weekends allows you to visit your local maple producer. Producers will open their doors to visitors to enjoy some local maple syrup and experience how NY maple products are made.

This year’s Maple Weekends are this weekend: March 18-19 and March 25-26 from 10:00 A.M.- 4:00 P.M each day.

More than 20 producers in the Upper Hudson region will be participating in this year’s Maple Weekends. To find our more, we welcome M.J. Packer from Mapleland Farms in Salem and Vern Duesler from Mud Road Sugar House in St. Johnsville.

Tags
The Roundtable upper hudsonupper hudson maple producers associationMaple Syrupmaple weekendsMaple Weekend
Stay Connected
Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
See stories by Joe Donahue
Related Content
Load More