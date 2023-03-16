Upper Hudson Maple Producers Association 2023 New York Maple Weekends

New York Maple Weekends are returning for the rest of March. The event is hosted by the New York State Maple Producers Association and is funded by the New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets.

New York Maple Weekends allows you to visit your local maple producer. Producers will open their doors to visitors to enjoy some local maple syrup and experience how NY maple products are made.

This year’s Maple Weekends are this weekend: March 18-19 and March 25-26 from 10:00 A.M.- 4:00 P.M each day.

More than 20 producers in the Upper Hudson region will be participating in this year’s Maple Weekends. To find our more, we welcome M.J. Packer from Mapleland Farms in Salem and Vern Duesler from Mud Road Sugar House in St. Johnsville.