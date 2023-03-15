© 2023
1078x200-header-mic.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WAMQ 105.1 FM, Great Barrington, is currently off air.
Roundtable-web_0.jpg
The Roundtable

RT Panel 3/15/23

Published March 15, 2023 at 9:00 AM EDT
mic. in studio

The Roundtable Panel: a daily open discussion of issues in the news and beyond. Today's panelists are WAMC’s Alan Chartock, research professor and Stuart Rice Honorary Chair at the University of Massachusetts Amherst’s College of Information and Computer Sciences (CICS) and Faculty Associate at the Berkman Klein Center for Internet and Society at Harvard University Fran Berman, and Dean of the College of Emergency Preparedness, Homeland Security and Cybersecurity at the University at Albany Robert Griffin.

Tags
The Roundtable rt panelRoundtable panelfran bermanbob griffin
Stay Connected
Related Content
Load More