Book Picks - The Golden Notebook
Drew Broussard and James Conrad from The Golden Notebook in Woodstock, NY join us with this week's Book Picks.
List:
The Terraformers by Annalee Newitz
The Shards by Bret Easton Ellis
The Evidence of Things Not Seen by James Baldwin
You Should Have Told Me by Leah Konen
Our Share of Night by Mariana Enriquez, translated by Megan McDowell
Unraveling: What I Learned About Life While Shearing Sheep, Dyeing Wool, and Making the World's Ugliest Sweater by Peggy Orenstein
Back in a Spell by Lana Harper
Punks: New and Selected Poems by John Keene