Book Picks - The Golden Notebook

Drew Broussard and James Conrad from The Golden Notebook in Woodstock, NY join us with this week's Book Picks.

List:

The Terraformers by Annalee Newitz

The Shards by Bret Easton Ellis

The Evidence of Things Not Seen by James Baldwin

You Should Have Told Me by Leah Konen

Our Share of Night by Mariana Enriquez, translated by Megan McDowell

Unraveling: What I Learned About Life While Shearing Sheep, Dyeing Wool, and Making the World's Ugliest Sweater by Peggy Orenstein

Back in a Spell by Lana Harper

Punks: New and Selected Poems by John Keene

