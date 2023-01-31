© 2023
1078x200-header-mic.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Roundtable-web_0.jpg
The Roundtable

Book Picks - The Golden Notebook

By Joe Donahue
Published January 31, 2023 at 11:14 AM EST
Book covers for titles listed on this post
Provided
/
Assorted Publishers

Drew Broussard and James Conrad from The Golden Notebook in Woodstock, NY join us with this week's Book Picks.

List:
The Terraformers by Annalee Newitz
The Shards by Bret Easton Ellis
The Evidence of Things Not Seen by James Baldwin
You Should Have Told Me by Leah Konen
Our Share of Night by Mariana Enriquez, translated by Megan McDowell
Unraveling: What I Learned About Life While Shearing Sheep, Dyeing Wool, and Making the World's Ugliest Sweater by Peggy Orenstein
Back in a Spell by Lana Harper
Punks: New and Selected Poems by John Keene

Tags
The Roundtable Book Picksgolden notebookwoodstockbook reviewbook reviews
Stay Connected
Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
See stories by Joe Donahue
Related Content
  • mic. in studio
    The Roundtable
    1/31/23 RT Panel
    The Roundtable Panel: a daily open discussion of issues in the news and beyond. Today's panelists are WAMC's Alan Chartock, Chief of Staff and Vice President for Strategy and Policy at Bard College Malia DuMont, The Empire Report’s J.P. Miller, and former Associate Editor of The Times Union Mike Spain.
  • Cover for "Bomb" - graphic novel
    The Roundtable
    Bomb: The Graphic Novel event at Northshire in Saratoga Springs
    Joe Donahue
    Steve Sheinkin's, Bomb, was a Newbery honor and National Book Awards finalist. It is now a graphic novel, illustrated by Nick Bertozzi. The Bomb Graphic Novel is an adaptation of the award-winning nonfiction book, which tells the fascinating and frightening true story behind the atomic bomb. Steve Sheinkin and Nick Bertozzi will be at Northshire Saratoga tonight at 6 p.m. for a talk and signing about Bomb: The Graphic Novel.
  • anareyes-thehouseinthepines-Dutton.jpg
    The Roundtable
    Ana Reyes' debut novel "The House in the Pines"
    Joe Donahue
    Ana Reyes has an MFA from Louisiana State University. Her work has appeared in Bodega, Pear Noir, The New Delta Review, and elsewhere. She lives in Los Angeles where she teaches creative writing to older adults at Santa Monica College. "The House in the Pines" is her first novel.
  • hubbardhall-funhome.jpg
    The Roundtable
    Hubbard Hall presents "Fun Home"
    Joe Donahue
    The 2015 Tony Award Wing Best Musical "Fun Home" will run February 3-12 at Hubbard Hall in Cambridge, New York. Adapted from Alison Bechdel's groundbreaking graphic novel, "Fun Home" is an honest, original musical about seeing your parents through grown-up eyes.We are joined by Hubbard Hall's Executive & Artistic director David Snider, who is also taking the stage in this production and playing Bruce, Director of "Fun Home" Kirk Jackson, and actors Liz Gurland and Kate Pistone.
  • Book covers for titles listed on this post.
    The Roundtable
    Book Picks - Merritt Bookstore
    Joe Donahue
    This week's Book Picks come from Kira Wizner of Merritt Bookstore in Millbrook, New York.
Load More