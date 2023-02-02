© 2023
The Roundtable

2/2/23 RT Panel

Published February 2, 2023 at 9:40 AM EST
mic. in studio

The Roundtable Panel: a daily open discussion of issues in the news and beyond. Today's panelists are WAMC's Alan Chartock, Peabody and Emmy Award winning journalist Linda Ellerbee, Albany Law School Professor of Law, Director of The Justice Center, and Director of Immigration Law Clinic Sarah Rogerson, and Wall Street Investment Banker Mark Wittman.

During today's program Sarah Rogerson discussed the documentary “Guerrilla Habeas,” the latest installment of the documentary series “The Turning Point” from MSNBC Films. It offers an intimate look at immigrants in the U.S. threatened by deportation and the determined lawyers who stop at nothing to keep those families together. Airing Sunday 2/5 at at 10pm ET on MSNBC and streaming on Peacock.

