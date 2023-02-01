Former U.S. Congressman and Fox News Host Trey Gowdy's book on decision making

Trey Gowdy is the #1 New York Times bestselling author of Doesn’t Hurt to Ask and co-author of Unified, with Senator Tim Scott. He’s the host of Sunday Night in America with Trey Gowdy on Fox News and The Trey Gowdy Podcast. Gowdy served as a four-term congressman from South Carolina. Before running for Congress, he served as a federal prosecutor in his home state and a district attorney in Spartanburg and Cherokee counties.

His new book is "Start, Stay, or Leave: The Art of Decision Making."