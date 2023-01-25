Millbrook Arts Group Winter Concert Series begins with a Pete Seeger concert from The Lost Radio Rounders

At 5 p.m. Saturday, January 28, Lost Radio Rounders will be opening the Millbrook Arts Group’s 2023 Winter Concert Series with a program of “American Favorite Ballads,” drawn from Pete Seeger’s 1961 book of the same name and series of albums that preceded and accompanied it.

The Lost Radio Rounders are a Historic American Music acoustic trio made up of Michael Eck, Tom Lindsay and Paul “Bowtie” Jossman.

The two-hour program will, naturally, include lots of fun, singalong songs, but we’ll also address various aspects of Pete’s life and work.

Millbrook Arts Group’s programmer Bob Button joins us as well as Lost Radio Rounder Michael Eck.