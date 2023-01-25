© 2023
The Roundtable

Millbrook Arts Group Winter Concert Series begins with a Pete Seeger concert from The Lost Radio Rounders

By Joe Donahue
Published January 25, 2023 at 11:10 AM EST
Winter Concert series 2023 @ Millbrook Arts Group
http://www.millbrookartsgroup.org/

At 5 p.m. Saturday, January 28, Lost Radio Rounders will be opening the Millbrook Arts Group’s 2023 Winter Concert Series with a program of “American Favorite Ballads,” drawn from Pete Seeger’s 1961 book of the same name and series of albums that preceded and accompanied it.

The Lost Radio Rounders are a Historic American Music acoustic trio made up of Michael Eck, Tom Lindsay and Paul “Bowtie” Jossman.

The two-hour program will, naturally, include lots of fun, singalong songs, but we’ll also address various aspects of Pete’s life and work.

Millbrook Arts Group’s programmer Bob Button joins us as well as Lost Radio Rounder Michael Eck.

The Roundtable lost radio roundresMillbrookmusicPete Seegerconcert series
Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
