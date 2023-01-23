"The Waste Land: A Biography of a Poem" by Michael Hollis
Renowned as one of the world’s greatest poems, T.S. Eliot's "The Waste Land" has been said to describe the moral decay of a world after war and the search for meaning in a meaningless era. It has been labeled the most truthful poem of its time — it has also been branded a masterful fake. A century after its publication in 1922, T. S. Eliot’s enigmatic masterpiece remains one of the most influential works ever written, and yet one of the most mysterious. In "The Waste Land: A Biography of a Poem," Matthew Hollis reconstructs the intellectual creation of the poem and brings the material reality of its charged times vividly to life.