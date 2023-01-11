Two premieres at EMPAC this week

Two exciting new works are premiering at EMPAC this week.

The first, taking place tonight, is Canadian choreographer Daina Ashbee’s US premiere of her first ensemble work - entitled “J’ai pleuré avec les chiens (Time, Creation, Destruction).” EMPAC’s Senior Curator for Theater & Dance Ashley Ferro-Murray joins us to tell us more.

On Friday, EMPAC presents “Cuando las nubes eran las olas (When the clouds were the waves)” - an electro-acoustic performance and installation for EMPAC’s Concert Hall by Venezuelan-Ecuadorian artist Ana Navas and Venezuelan composer Mirtru Escalona-Mijares.

Ana Navas is here and rounding out this incredible group we are joined by “When the clouds were waves” curator and EMPAC’s Associate Director and Arts and Senior Curator for Time-Based Visual Art, Vic Brooks.