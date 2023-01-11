© 2023
1078x200-header-mic.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Roundtable-web_0.jpg
The Roundtable

Two premieres at EMPAC this week

By Joe Donahue
Published January 11, 2023 at 11:10 AM EST
Top photo: black and white picture of the nude legs of dancers in a tight group; Bottom photo: tools on the stage floor
EMPAC

Two exciting new works are premiering at EMPAC this week.

The first, taking place tonight, is Canadian choreographer Daina Ashbee’s US premiere of her first ensemble work - entitled “J’ai pleuré avec les chiens (Time, Creation, Destruction).” EMPAC’s Senior Curator for Theater & Dance Ashley Ferro-Murray joins us to tell us more.

On Friday, EMPAC presents “Cuando las nubes eran las olas (When the clouds were the waves)” - an electro-acoustic performance and installation for EMPAC’s Concert Hall by Venezuelan-Ecuadorian artist Ana Navas and Venezuelan composer Mirtru Escalona-Mijares.

Ana Navas is here and rounding out this incredible group we are joined by “When the clouds were waves” curator and EMPAC’s Associate Director and Arts and Senior Curator for Time-Based Visual Art, Vic Brooks.

Tags
The Roundtable empacdanceartmusiccurator
Stay Connected
Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
See stories by Joe Donahue
Related Content
  • mic. in studio
    The Roundtable
    1/11/23 RT Panel
    The Roundtable Panel: a daily open discussion of issues in the news and beyond. Today's panelists are WAMC’s Alan Chartock, investigative journalist and RPI adjunct Rosemary Armao, Siena College Professor of Comparative Politics Vera Eccarius-Kelly, and investment banker on Wall St. Mark Wittman.
  • elinorlipman-msdemeanor.jpg
    The Roundtable
    Novelist Elinor Lipman in South Hadley, MA tonight
    Joe Donahue
    Elinor Lipman is one of America’s most beloved contemporary novelists. Her latest, Ms. Demeanor, is the witty story about love under house arrest. Jane Morgan is a valued member of her law firm—or was, until a prudish neighbor, binoculars poised, observes her having sex on the roof of her NYC apartment building. Police are summoned, and a punishing judge sentences her to six months of home confinement. When a doorman lets slip that Jane isn't the only resident wearing an ankle monitor, she strikes up a friendship with fellow white-collar felon. As she tries to adapt to life within her apartment walls, she discovers she hasn’t heard the end of that tattletale neighbor. Elinor Lipman will be talking about and signing her novel tonight at 7 PM at Odyssey Bookshop in South Hadley, MA and she joins us this morning.
  • Book covers for titles listed on this post.
    The Roundtable
    Book Picks - The Bookloft
    Joe Donahue
    This week's Book Picks lists comes from Giovanni Boivin from The Bookloft in Great Barrington, Massachusetts.
  • mic. in studio
    The Roundtable
    1/10/23 RT Panel
    The Roundtable Panel: a daily open discussion of issues in the news and beyond. Today's panelists are WAMC’s Alan Chartock, investigative journalist and RPI adjunct Rosemary Armao, Preceptor in Public Speaking for the Faculty of Arts and Sciences at Harvard University Terry Gipson, and investment banker on Wall St. Mark Wittman.
  • Congressman Richard Neal
    The Roundtable
    Congressional Corner with Richard Neal
    Alan Chartock
    One of the last acts of the Democratically-run Ways and Means Committee was releasing former President Trump’s tax returns. In today’s Congressional Corner, Massachusetts Democrat Richard Neal of the 1st district continues his conversation with WAMC’s Alan Chartock. This interview was recorded January 6.
Load More