The application portal for Institute of Nonprofit Leadership and Community Development's Emerging Nonprofit Leadership Accelerator is open
The Institute of Nonprofit Leadership and Community Development’s Emerging Nonprofit Leadership Accelerator (ENLA) is an intensive training and mentorship program designed to build leadership excellence, nurture a thriving and collaborative network of nonprofit professionals, and provide a talent pipeline for organizations serving the greater Capital Region.
ENLA Fellows engage in team-building, professional soft skills workshops, and technical trainings facilitated by subject-matter experts, participate in small peer learning groups, and receive one-on-one mentorship and career advisement over the course of six months to prepare for future leadership roles.
Our guests are:
Pam Skripak - Executive Director, Institute of Nonprofit Leadership and Community Development
Daquetta Jones - ENLA Co-Director 2022 & 2023 - Director, Equity and Inclusion Initiatives, The Community Foundation for the Greater Capital Region
Kimberly Parker - ENLA 2022 graduate, Membership, Programming & Outreach Coordinator, Historic Albany Foundation
Ben Williams - ENLA 2022 graduate, Executive Director, Connect Center for Youth, 2022 Philanthropist of the Year Award, United Way of the Greater Capital Region