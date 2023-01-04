© 2023
1078x200-header-mic.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Roundtable-web_0.jpg
The Roundtable

The application portal for Institute of Nonprofit Leadership and Community Development's Emerging Nonprofit Leadership Accelerator is open

By Joe Donahue
Published January 4, 2023 at 11:34 AM EST
screen-shot-2022-09-08-at-2-42-57-pm.png
Provided
/
nonprofitedu.org

The Institute of Nonprofit Leadership and Community Development’s Emerging Nonprofit Leadership Accelerator (ENLA) is an intensive training and mentorship program designed to build leadership excellence, nurture a thriving and collaborative network of nonprofit professionals, and provide a talent pipeline for organizations serving the greater Capital Region.

ENLA Fellows engage in team-building, professional soft skills workshops, and technical trainings facilitated by subject-matter experts, participate in small peer learning groups, and receive one-on-one mentorship and career advisement over the course of six months to prepare for future leadership roles.

Our guests are:
Pam Skripak - Executive Director, Institute of Nonprofit Leadership and Community Development

Daquetta Jones - ENLA Co-Director 2022 & 2023 - Director, Equity and Inclusion Initiatives, The Community Foundation for the Greater Capital Region

Kimberly Parker - ENLA 2022 graduate, Membership, Programming & Outreach Coordinator, Historic Albany Foundation

Ben Williams - ENLA 2022 graduate, Executive Director, Connect Center for Youth, 2022 Philanthropist of the Year Award, United Way of the Greater Capital Region

Tags
The Roundtable nonprofitsnon-profitNon-Profitsleadershipcommunity
Stay Connected
Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
See stories by Joe Donahue
Related Content
  • dacherkeltner-awe.jpg
    The Roundtable
    "Awe: The New Science of Everyday Wonder and How It Can Transform Your Life" by Dacher Keltner
    Joe Donahue
    In the new book “Awe,” Dacher Keltner presents a radical investigation and deeply personal inquiry into this elusive emotion.
  • Book cover for The Grieving Brain
    The Roundtable
    Grief expert and neuroscientist Mary-Frances O'Connor on the science of how we learn from love and loss
    Joe Donahue
    Renowned grief expert and neuroscientist Mary-Frances O’Connor shares groundbreaking discoveries about what happens in our brain when we grieve, providing a new paradigm for understanding love, loss, and learning. Her new book is "The Grieving Brain."
  • mic. in studio
    The Roundtable
    1/4/23 RT Panel
    The Roundtable Panel: a daily open discussion of issues in the news and beyond. Today's panelists are WAMC’s Alan Chartock, investigative journalist and RPI adjunct professor Rosemary Armao, Chief of Staff and Vice President for Strategy and Policy at Bard College Malia DuMont, and Diplomat in residence at Bard College Frederic Hof.
  • bookpicks010323.jpg
    The Roundtable
    Book Picks - The Bookstore in Lenox
    Joe Donahue
    Today's Book Picks come from Matt Tannenbaum from The Bookstore in Lenox, Massachusetts.
  • tedconover-cheaplandcolorado.jpg
    The Roundtable
    Ted Conover's "Cheap Land Colorado"
    Joe Donahue
    From Pulitzer Prize finalist and National Book Critics Circle Award–winning author Ted Conover comes "Cheap Land Colorado," a passage through an America lived wild and off the grid, where along with independence and stunning views come fierce winds, neighbors with criminal pasts, and minimal government and medical services.
  • mic. in studio
    The Roundtable
    1/3/23 RT Panel
    The Roundtable Panel: a daily open discussion of issues in the news and beyond. Today's panelists are WAMC’s Alan Chartock, research professor and Stuart Rice Honorary Chair at the University of Massachusetts Amherst’s College of Information and Computer Sciences (CICS) and Faculty Associate at the Berkman Klein Center for Internet and Society at Harvard University Fran Berman, Dean of the School of Continuing Education at the American University Cairo Jim Ketterer, Albany Law School Professor of Law, Director of The Justice Center and Director of Immigration Law Clinic Sarah Rogerson.
Load More