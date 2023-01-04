© 2023
The Roundtable

"Awe: The New Science of Everyday Wonder and How It Can Transform Your Life" by Dacher Keltner

By Joe Donahue
Published January 4, 2023 at 11:14 AM EST
How do we begin to quantify the goose bumps we feel when we see the Grand Canyon, or the utter amazement when we watch a child walk for the first time? How do you put into words the collective effervescence of standing in a crowd and singing in unison, or the wonder you feel while gazing at centuries-old works of art?

In the new book “Awe,” Dacher Keltner presents a radical investigation and deeply personal inquiry into this elusive emotion.

Keltner is a professor of psychology at the University of California, Berkeley and the faculty director of the UC Berkeley Greater Good Science Center.

Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
