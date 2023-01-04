"Awe: The New Science of Everyday Wonder and How It Can Transform Your Life" by Dacher Keltner
How do we begin to quantify the goose bumps we feel when we see the Grand Canyon, or the utter amazement when we watch a child walk for the first time? How do you put into words the collective effervescence of standing in a crowd and singing in unison, or the wonder you feel while gazing at centuries-old works of art?
In the new book “Awe,” Dacher Keltner presents a radical investigation and deeply personal inquiry into this elusive emotion.
Keltner is a professor of psychology at the University of California, Berkeley and the faculty director of the UC Berkeley Greater Good Science Center.