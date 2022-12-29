Podcasts: They're not just for adults - as two successful regionally produced pods prove

WBUR's “Circle Round” podcast adapts folktales from around the world into sound-and music-rich radio plays for kids. The character voices in the stories are performed by incredible actors. “Circle Round” is created and produced by Rebecca Sheir and Eric Shimelonis.

Vermont Public’s “But Why: A Podcast For Curious Kids,” answers listener-submitted questions on wide-ranging topics. Recent episode titles include: “Why do pigs oink?,”“How are images chosen for coins?,” and “Why do we have friends?.” Jane Lindholm is the host, executive producer and creator of “But Why.”

Rebecca Sheir and Jane Lindhom join us along with special guest host, Evelyn Correia, a 6th grader at Bethlehem Middle School.

**Encore broadcast**