Chita: The Rhythm of My Life at The Colonial Theatre 7/31

Incomparable two-time Tony Award Chita Rivera winner will recreate signature moments from her legendary career at The Colonial Theatre in Pittsfield, Massachusetts on July 31. In addition to a tribute to her dear friends John Kander and Fred Ebb, the timeless music of Leonard Bernstein, Charles Strouse and Lee Adams, Jerry Herman and Stephen Sondheim will also be featured, accompanied by her long-time trio.

Theatrical icon and living legend of the stage, Rivera is among the most nominated performers in Tony Award history and received the 2018 Special Tony Award for Lifetime Achievement in the Theatre. Among her many honors through a lifetime of performance and activism, Rivera was awarded The Presidential Medal of Freedom by President Barack Obama in 2009 and received a Kennedy Center Honor in 2002.

(This interview was recorded in 2019 for an event at Helsinki Hudson.)

