Book Picks - Northshire Bookstore

Published November 15, 2022 at 11:15 AM EST
Today's Book Picks list comes from David Gray-Smith of The Northshire Bookstore.

"The Legend of the Christmas Witch," by Dan Murphy & Aubrey Plaza, & illustrated by Julia Iredale
"The Return of the Christmas Witch," by Dan Murphy & Aubrey Plaza, & illustrated by Julia Iredale
"So Much Snow," by Hyunmin Park
"The Three Billy Goats Gruff," retold by Mac Barnett & illustrated by Jon Klassen
"The Real Dada Mother Goose," by Jon Scieszka & illustrated by Julia Rothman
"Doom Patrol," by Grant Morrison
"The Swamp Thing," by Ram V, Mike Perkins, & Mike Spicer
"Lucifer," by Mike Carey
"Galatea," by Madeline Miller

Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
