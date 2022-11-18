© 2022
The Roundtable

"Power Failure" by William Cohan

Published November 18, 2022 at 11:15 AM EST
Power Failure by William Cohan
Portfolio
/

No company embodied American ingenuity, innovation, and industrial power more spectacularly and more consistently than the General Electric Company. GE once developed and manufactured many of the inventions we take for granted today, nearly everything from the lightbulb to the jet engine. GE also built a cult of financial and leadership success envied across the globe and became the world’s most valuable and most admired company. But even at the height of its prestige and influence, cracks were forming in its formidable foundation. In "Power Failure," Cohan punctures the myth of GE, exploring in how a once-great company wound up broken and in tatters.

Tags
The Roundtable GEindustry
