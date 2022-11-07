"The Envoy: Mastering the Art of Diplomacy with Trump and the World" by former Ambassador Gordon Sondland

If you’ve heard of Gordon Sondland, it’s likely for one of the following two reasons: one, that he served as the US ambassador to the European Union as a political appointee of President Trump; or two, that he appeared as a pivotal witness in Trump’s impeachment trial. Yes, Sondland is the “quid pro quo” guy.

His new book is "The Envoy: Mastering the Art of Diplomacy with Trump and the World."

In 2018, President Trump asked Sondland to serve as the 20th United States Ambassador to the European Union. As one of the highest-ranking US officials in Europe, Sondland’s portfolio included trade, energy, national security, defense agriculture, and several other files.