© 2022
1078x200-header-mic.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Roundtable-web_0.jpg
The Roundtable

"The Envoy: Mastering the Art of Diplomacy with Trump and the World" by former Ambassador Gordon Sondland

Published November 7, 2022 at 11:33 AM EST
Book cover for "The Envoy"
Bombardier Books
/

If you’ve heard of Gordon Sondland, it’s likely for one of the following two reasons: one, that he served as the US ambassador to the European Union as a political appointee of President Trump; or two, that he appeared as a pivotal witness in Trump’s impeachment trial. Yes, Sondland is the “quid pro quo” guy.

His new book is "The Envoy: Mastering the Art of Diplomacy with Trump and the World."

In 2018, President Trump asked Sondland to serve as the 20th United States Ambassador to the European Union. As one of the highest-ranking US officials in Europe, Sondland’s portfolio included trade, energy, national security, defense agriculture, and several other files.

Tags
The Roundtable gordon sondlandDonald TrumpPresident Donald Trumpambassador
Stay Connected
Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
See stories by Joe Donahue
Related Content
Load More