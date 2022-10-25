More quality time with Rocco DeFazio

We are joined by Rocco DeFazio. You may know him from DeFazio's Pizza in Troy and Albany. In that capacity, he has been a favorite guest on our Food Friday shows over the years. We were recently surprised to learn that Rocco is also children's author! He'll talk about his new book, "A Shepherds Tale".... and likely a variety of other subjects. One never knows where the conversation will go with Rocco in the house, but he's always entertaining. Call if you'd like to have a word with "the Bard of 4th Street." 800-348-2551. Ray Graf hosts.