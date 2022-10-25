© 2022
Vox Pop

More quality time with Rocco DeFazio

Published October 25, 2022 at 1:42 PM EDT
Ray and Rocco and Rocco's book

We are joined by Rocco DeFazio. You may know him from DeFazio's Pizza in Troy and Albany. In that capacity, he has been a favorite guest on our Food Friday shows over the years. We were recently surprised to learn that Rocco is also children's author! He'll talk about his new book, "A Shepherds Tale".... and likely a variety of other subjects. One never knows where the conversation will go with Rocco in the house, but he's always entertaining. Call if you'd like to have a word with "the Bard of 4th Street." 800-348-2551. Ray Graf hosts.

Tags
Vox Pop Rocco Defaziochildren's books
Related Content
  • Rocco DeFazio
    Vox Pop
    Food Friday 4/1/22: Some quality time with Rocco DeFazio
    What do you do when your Food Friday guest cancels on very short notice? Panic? Nope. You had better call Rocco. And that's just what we did! Whether he's scheduled or not, Rocco DeFazio is always one of our favorites. We'll shoot the breeze about pizza, gelato, Sinatra... and whatever else he wants to talk about. Call in and join the conversation. 800-348-2551.
  • "An Old Scholar sharpening his Quill pen" c. 1650
    Vox Pop
    Writers' Forum 3/17/22
    We talk about writing and the creative process today with Barbara Chepaitis Lale Davidson and JPV Oliver. Call with your question. 800-348-2551. Ray Graf hosts.
  • Rocco, Ray and Ric wish you happy holidays
    Vox Pop
    Food Friday 12/17/21: Rocco's Old Fashioned Italian Christmas Special
    There are two visitors that we've come to expect at holiday time: Santa Claus down the chimney and Rocco DeFazio on Food Friday. Rocco's back! And this time he's joined by special guest star, Chef Ric Orlando. We'll roll back the years and talk about Italian Christmases from long ago.
